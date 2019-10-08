Hospice Care Week: The work that goes on behind the scenes at Derian House children's hospice in Chorley

Derian House Children’s Hospice is celebrating Hospice Care Week by looking at the statistics behind providing hospice care, from the number of cups of tea made in one year to the money our volunteers save us on wages.

Did you know that every year…

· The gardener Gareth mows the equivalent of 43 football pitches to keep our gardens looking great.

· Jeff the chef makes 12,035 meals to feed children, families and volunteers.

· Children enjoy 420 hours of hydrotherapy pool fun.

· Families come for 840 hours-worth of play visits.

· 92 families are given a free week’s holiday at our holiday lodge at Ribby Hall to make happy memories.

· Derian at Home team make 1,180 visits out in the community.

· Rachel the music teacher delivers 34 hours of music sessions.

· Families enjoy 90 ‘pawsome’ visits from the Pets as Therapy dogs Shuna, Charlie and Paddy.

· Families access 2,205 nights of respite care.

· The hospice gives 98 nights of care and support in the Sunflower Rooms, offering a tranquil place of rest.

· 192 sessions of bereavement counselling every year.

· 534 hours of fun outings for siblings take place every year.

· 600 sessions of complimentary therapy including massage and Reiki every year to help families relax.

· 9,679 hours worth of time was donated by volunteers last year.

As well as 140 staff, there is a team of around 100 active volunteers helping to provide services at Derian House. If volunteers were paid, it would cost more than £75,000 a year.

David Robinson, chief executive of Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: “Hospice Care Week is all about celebrating the work we do at Derian House. For this year’s theme we are taking a look at the less obvious things we do that makes hospice care so very special – everything from keeping our gardens lovely to the time we spend making our siblings feel valued.

“This week is also a chance for us to say a big thank you to our amazing staff and volunteers. We simply couldn’t do what we do without them.

“The services we provide for our families is completely free, but it costs £4.3m every year. Less than 10 per cent of this comes from statutory funding and for the rest we rely on donations. We don’t think it’s right that our care is reliant on bucket collections and bake sales.”