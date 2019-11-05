How a man's family walk from Leyland to Blackpool with his brother and two sons will honour a beloved mum and grandmother and raise funds for Macmillan

Two brothers walked from Leyland to Blackpool in memory of their mum who died of cancer last year.

Gurbhashak and Gurparshad Singh, whose dad was the late British wrestling champion Rajendra Singh, made the 20-mile journey to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Care, as their mum, Surinder Kaur, had stomach cancer. She died last year, aged 66.

The brothers were joined by Surinder’s grandsons - and Gurbhashak’s sons - Nishan and Gurtaik Singh. The walk was also made special by the fact it was completed on Surinder’s birthday.

Gurbhashak, 48, of Ashton, said: “From my workplace, Dr Oetker, in Leyland, we walked to St Catherine’s Hospice and then onto Blackpool Tower. It was a bit of a trek, but it was a case of mind over matter. We had a lot of love from the public along the way as they cheered and saluted us, which made our journey easier. We would like to also thank the staff at Blackpool Tower who enabled us to go to the top of the tower.

“I did a skydive last year for Cancer Research UK and University of Central Lancashire, so I wanted to do something this year to honour my mum. My brother, Gurparshad, 45, of Lytham, and my sons decided to join me. I know mum will be proud of us.”

So far, the team has raised £303. To help them reach their target of £500, visit www.justgiving.com/Gurbhashak-Singh