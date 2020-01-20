How Mel Bartley Fitness in Bamber Bridge is using positivity mirrors to combat Blue Monday

The arrival of the most miserable day of the year has sparked a campaign to get people in Lancashire to open up about their mental health while understanding the benefits of exercise on the mind.

The third Monday of January, is officially known as Blue Monday and is considered to be the most depressing day of the year thanks to a combination of post-festive blues, cold dark nights and financial strain.

Mel Bartley Fitness, in Bamber Bridge, is using a positivity mirror to beat Blue Monday. Pictured is Mel Bartley'Photos by Mel Bartley Fitness

To counter this, an awareness campaign has been launched to banish the blues showcasing the positive impact exercise has on the mind. Mel Bartley Fitness, based at South Rings Bamber Bridge, is asking clients to openly chat about their mental wellness and write their own words of positivity on the studio mirror.

The private personal training studio is also offering free expert advice on how physical exercise is proven to boost mood, aid confidence and improve sleep. Clients have already started to write down their ‘why’ reminding themselves of the reason they take part in exercise. All the scribes are unrelated to how they look on the outside and everything to do with how it makes them feel on the inside.

The mirror of positivity will remain in situ until the end of the month to help people reflect, set new mental health goals and share their inspirational words.

In a bid to raise awareness of using fitness to beat the blue, Mel Bartley, is also asking her gym members to take part in rowing 14 miles at her studio from now until the rest of the month.

Mel, who is 29 and lives in Lostock Hall, said: "Talking openly about anxiety, depression and any form of mental illness has been a taboo for too long. Recognising symptoms no matter how small they seem is critical for recovery. Here at our studio we are fully aware that how you feel on the inside is much more important than how you look on the outside.

“Clients that have personal training sessions, attend our bootcamp or enjoy our evening yoga sessions are mostly here to feel better about themselves in some way.

"Exercise, whether that’s in private or class format, is proven to have a positive impact on mood. Doing something physical releases cortisol which helps us manage stress. Being physically active also gives your brain something to focus on and can be a positive coping strategy for difficult times, irrational thoughts or periods of anxiety.”

For more information, visit https://melbartleypersonaltraining.co.uk or call 07771614509.