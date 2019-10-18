How pigeons and sheer determination have helped a Lostock Hall couple raise more than £60k for Rainbow House in Mawdesley

A couple who have raised more than £60,000 over seven years for Rainbow House have visited the centre’s children, who benefit from their support.

Families receiving support from Rainbow House

Helen Barron, of Lostock Hall, first learnt about the Mawdesley conductive education centre in 2012 and took part in the Rainbow Ramble. Wanting to do more, she joined her brother and cousin in cycling the 140 mile Coast to Coast route from Whitehaven to Tynemouth in 2014. However, when her brakes failed, she hurtled over a T junction into a stationary trailer. The bike broke in two but her cycling shoes, which should have unclipped, failed which probably saved her life as she could have been thrown into a 40ft ravine.

Helen was severely injured and spent 11 days in hospital in Newcastle and a further four weeks in Royal Preston Hospital. She was off work for six months and has had numerous operations, reconstructive surgery and skin grafts. But this did not stop Helen who just said it was nothing compared to the issues the children at Rainbow House face.

However, as she was unable to do strenuous events to raise funds, she and her partner Kenny Burns came up with a pigeon auction, which is held over 10 days each year.

Helen said: “With the generosity of the pigeon breeders all over the country, we have been able to raise significant funds to support the children and young people with a variety of neurological and physical conditions.”

Lyndsay Fahey, head of fund-raising at Rainbow House, said: “Kenny and Helen are fantastic supporters and their time and efforts are much appreciated. They have raised an amazing amount for us and we cannot thank them enough. We are even more grateful for their continued support after Helen’s accident with her positive outlook and the pigeon auction.”