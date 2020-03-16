Lancashire Live Covid-19 updates: 90 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Lancashire | Police issued 123 fines for breaches of lockdown rules | BrightHouse enters administration Here are the latest developments related to the global coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak in Lancashire... Got any tips, or seen something you think people need to know about? Email us, or send us a message on our Facebook page.. Here are the latest developments related to the global coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak in Lancashire... Chorley businessman and two churches team up to help feed the homeless