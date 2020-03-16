Lancashire Live Covid-19 updates: Easyjet grounds entire fleet of aircraft due to coronavirus pandemic | 1,645 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West Here are the latest developments related to the global coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak in Lancashire... Got any tips, or seen something you think people need to know about? Email us, or send us a message on our Facebook page.. Here are the latest developments related to the global coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak in Lancashire... Bin collections: the latest information and guidance from Central Lancashire's councils