Lancashire Live Covid-19 updates: Lancashire County Council's home library service suspended | New hospital to be set up in London | Number of coronavirus deaths in the UK rises to 422 Here are the latest developments related to the global coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak in Lancashire... Got any tips, or seen something you think people need to know about? Email us, or send us a message on our Facebook page.. Here are the latest developments related to the global coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak in Lancashire... Coronavirus in the North West latest: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Wednesday, March 25