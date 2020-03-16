Lancashire Live Covid-19 updates: Lancashire joins together for nationwide applause | £13.4bn of NHS debt written off | Lancashire couple's free 'chippy tea' pledge

Here are the latest developments related to the global coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak in Lancashire...

Got any tips, or seen something you think people need to know about? Email us, or send us a message on our Facebook page..

Here are the latest developments related to the global coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak in Lancashire...

Here are the latest developments related to the global coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak in Lancashire...