Lancashire Live Covid-19 updates: Police to respond to emergencies involving most vulnerable | New restrictions on movement | Countryside sites set to close Here are the latest developments related to the global coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak in Lancashire... World-famous traveller fair which brings thousands to the north west every year is cancelled due to COVID-19 ban