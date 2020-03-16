Lancashire Live Covid-19 updates: UK death toll soars | Warning about beaches and tourist spots | PM to discuss panic buying with supermarkets Here are the latest developments related to the global coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak, which has reached Lancashire... Got any tips, or seen something you think people need to know about? Email us, or send us a message on our Facebook page.. Eastenders shuts down, Glastonbury off , Schools and colleges forced to shut, Sainbury's and Booths offer special shopping hours Leyland shopkeepers in their 70s "abused" for trying to ensure there is enough stock for everybody Bishop to broadcast live service to empty church in Lancashire