Lancashire news Live: Taxi driver 'watched man die from coronavirus' | Preston Caribbean Carnival postponed | Rishi Sunak is confident the UK's economy will 'bounce back' Here are the latest developments related to the global coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak in Lancashire...