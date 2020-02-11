Lancashire police officer's touching fund-raiser for former colleague with Motor Neurone Disease

A Lancashire police officer is using his retirement after 30 years on the force to raise money for a former colleague with motor neurone disease.

Chris Williams (53) has vowed to run a minimum of 2km daily to help pay for £35,000 worth of home adaptions benefiting former Blackpool police officer Mark Cruise.

Mark and Laura Cruise.

The 300-day challenge, which will last until his retirement in November, will support further fund-raising by Mark's wife Laura, a Preston police staff member.

Chris, of Thornton-Cleveleys, said: “When I learned that Mark, Cruisey to his mates, had MND, I decided to try to put my running to good use by raising as much money to help him and his family live the best lives they can."

Mark was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) last March, only a few months after noticing minor symptoms. The condition, which is normally fatal, affects the brain and nerves, and causes weakness. Early symptoms can include slurred speech, a weak grip, muscle cramps, twitches, weight loss, and difficulty stopping yourself crying or laughing in inappropriate situations.

The former Liverpudlian worked in Blackpool's CID office and rose up the ranks to become detective sergeant.

Chris, who is based at the West Division in Blackpool, added: “Working for the police has given us a sense of belonging and we look at ourselves as extended family to other

serving officers and colleagues, and I, along with many other colleagues are holding events and other activities to raise funds to help Mark and Laura accept and adapt to living with this horrendous disease daily.

“I’m not a natural runner so the challenge I set myself hasn’t come easy, but thinking about what Mark and Laura, and their children must be going through has spurred me on to complete the 300 days.

To make a donation, please visit http://gf.me/u/xc8i66