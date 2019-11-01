Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust appoints new chairman

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has announced that Dr Ebrahim Adia has been appointed as its new chairman.

Former chairman Sue Musson stepped down in September after two and a half years in the role and vice chairman, Tim Watkinson, has been undertaking the statutory duties of the chairman whilst a successor has been appointed.

Dr Adia said: “I am delighted to join the Trust at such an exciting time. The Trust is anchored in the heart of the community providing a range of acute and specialist services and making a real difference to thousands of lives each year in Lancashire and Cumbria. It is an immense privilege to take on the role of chairman. I am particularly looking forward to meeting staff, governors and our partners.”

He has a wide range of experience and qualifications that will bring a new dynamic to this role. A former senior lecturer and assistant vice-chancellor, his career has focused on higher education. He is currently a member of the University of Central Lancashire’s senior management team and chairs the university’s Ethics and Integrity Committee and the Student Experience Strategy Programme Board.

Dr Adia has served as a vice-chairman of a Primary Care Trust and as a non-executive director of an NHS Foundation Trust. He has also served as deputy leader of Bolton Council and is a rapporteur for the Council of Europe, which is an organisation that upholds democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

Karen Partington, chief executive at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ebrahim to our organisation. He joins us at a challenging, yet exciting time and will help to lead the Trust into the next decade.

"He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience from his leadership roles in higher education, the health economy and local government. We want to say a big thank you to Sue for her hard work and dedication while she was chairman, and a big thank you to Tim for standing in to cover the role in the interim period.”