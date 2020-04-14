Lostock Hall Beaver Scouts fly the flag for key workers

A Lostock Hall Beaver Scouts group have flown the flag for Britain's NHS staff and key workers with a special tribute.



The First Lostock Hall Thursday Beavers at St James' Church in Moss Lane, took part in the 8pm clap last Thursday by making and waving colourful flags.

Paula Cross with her son Philip, who came up with the idea of making flags to wave in an 8pm clap for NHS staff and key workers.

Determined not to let the closure of meetings get him down, seven-year-old member Philip Cross decided to come up with a special way for his friends to work together and say a huge thank you to all the people helping to keep us safe.

He said: "I'm missing all my Beaver friends but we need to stick together to fight this virus."

His mum, Paula, who is an assistant Beaver leader, says she was discussing ideas with her husband David about how to keep the boys occupied during lock-down when Philip suggested they could make flags to wave during Thursday's clapping.

The 43-year-old added: "This made us extremely proud, as are all the leaders of all our Beavers."

Elliot flying a flag that symbolises hope.

Pictures of the children involved came pouring in, sent by proud parents.

"It was very overwhelming seeing all the photos come in on Thursday night," said mum-of-one Paula.

"Key workers are 100% important and Philip just thought it was a nice thing to do."

The leadership team, which also comprises Michelle Hart, Jim Waring and Tony Wojnarowski, could not agree more.

Leader Michelle Hart with her flag.

In a message posted on their Facebook page last week, the team said: "Thank you to everyone who took part and a bigger thank you to all those people who are working hard to keep us all safe."

Michelle says that while thinking of ways to continue the Scouting activities, albeit remotely, they decided to ask the members to join in with the Thursday clapping.

She added: "The response we had from our Beavers and their parents was wonderful.

"As a Scout group, we are always encouraging our young people to work together with the community. This was a fantastic way of saying thank you to everyone who is helping to keep us all healthy and safe."

Leader Jim and his son Eddie.