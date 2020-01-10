Lostock Hall club helping Cubs, Scouts, Guides and Brownies groups to become more disabled-friendly

A Lostock Hall group is hosting an afternoon of musical fun and comedy gold to celebrate its fund-raising success.

St Gerard's Club in Brownedge Road is opening its doors to the public for a free cabaret on Sunday, February 2nd.

Member Steve Pettman helped to fund-raise by taking part in bike races.

It will include a cheque presentation of more than £12,000 to the Lostock Hall Cubs, Scouts, Guides and Brownies groups following a mission to help pay for disability facilities at their headquarters. Members will also launch this year's fund-raising scheme and have decided to fund the purchase of a defibrillator, which will be held at St Gerard's Club.

Steve Pettman, a committee member, said: "We've raised more than £100,000 over the past seven or eight years for national charities so this time we thought we'd do something closer to home.

"At the minute, if you're disabled you can't join the Cubs, Scouts, Guides and Brownies groups because they don't have the right facilities and access. The group leaders want to create disabled toilets and basic amenities, and we think it sounds like a good idea, so we said, 'Let's do something local.'

"The venue hasn't had a refurbishment for as long as the leaders can remember and money is tight for community groups. So they're over-the-moon with the fund-raising."

Steve contributed to the mission by racing in marathons all over the world while other members have taken part in sponsored bike rides or hosted weekly raffles.

He added: "It gives all us satisfaction and most of our committee members have been involved with charities, Cubs, Scouts, Guides and Brownies over the course of their lives. Nowadays you have to support children as there's not a lot for them to do."