Man arrested for failing to self-isolate on the Isle of Man amid coronavirus crackdown

A 26-year-old man has allegedly been arrested on the Isle of Man for failing to self-isolate.

The man has been detained after allegedly failing to self-isolate after arriving on the Isle of Man yesterday (Thursday, March 19) amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus-related restrictions came into force on the island on Wednesday, with new arrivals required to quarantine for 14 days.

People who break the law face a fine of up to £10,000 or three months in prison.

The 26-year-old arrived by boat yesterday and was arrested after failing to comply with the island's new rules.

The arrest happened on the same day the island confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the pandemic was "the gravest threat" the island had faced in generations.

He said: "We cannot allow our critical health services to become overwhelmed and must have the means to prosecute those who choose to act irresponsibly."

A spokesman for Isle of Man Constabulary said: "We currently have one male in police custody for failing to adhere to the new legislation requiring him to self isolate.

"Please follow the guidance issued by the Government and think about the safety of the community.

"This is an ever evolving situation and it is important we act in the best interests of keeping people safe."

It said the man was being held at police headquarters in Douglas in an area of custody "designated for those who should be self-isolating".