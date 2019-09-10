Members of Heartfelt collect donations from shoppers at Tesco Leyland for CRY to hold heart screenings

Three women who have lost loved ones following previously undetected heart problems have raised more than £160 to fund potentially life-saving screenings.

Heartfelt members Sheila Wiggins, Ann Coles and Christine Abram collected donations from shoppers at Tesco, in Leyland, which will go towards helping CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) to carry out heart screenings in the area.

Ann Coles’s son, Andrew, died in 1997 aged 21, from an undetected heart condition.

She said: “We were made very welcome and wish to express our sincere thanks to Tesco in Leyland for allowing this to happen.

“We received donations of more than £160 from the shoppers, so it was a very worthwhile day.

“Our group Heartfelt is trying to raise our profile by getting out and about raising awareness, networking and doing mail drops to businesses, schools and colleges, telling them what we do and why we raise funds.

“Because raising money is getting harder, we are hoping to engage others who may fund-raise to donate to our local screening fund and at £5,000 a screening day, it takes some raising.

“So, we would love people to come on board with any ideas they may have or any fund-raisers they may wish to do.

“We are also happy to go along to any group meetings, such as Women’s Institutes, round table, masons etc and give a small talk about CRY and its work and about why we have to keep going raising funds for future screenings.”

Read more: The devastating truth about young sudden cardiac death and Eccleston mum takes part in Heart of London Bridges Walk in memory of her two daughters to raise funds for heart screening with CRY



CRY offers subsidised ECG and Echocardiogram screening to all young people between the ages of 14 and 35.

The screenings are free to attend but in order for CRY to perform the screenings, they must raise the funds.

The next screening will be in October at the Heartbeat North West Cardiac Centre in Deepdale, which is fully booked.

For more information, visit www.c-r-y.org.uk/screening.