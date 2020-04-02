New cycle way on track in Preston

Overgrown railway sidings are to be turned into a cycle and walking path to complete a four kilometre leisure link between Preston and Grimsargh village.

Plans for the final stretch of the pathway, running behind the city’s West View Leisure Centre, have been approved by council officers.

The 210-metre strip of land, which still contains old track from the now defunct Preston to Longridge railway line, has become overgrown and a target for fly-tippers.

For years councillors have wanted to tackle the eyesore by making it part of the designated cycle/walking route which currently runs from the rear of the leisure centre up to Grimsargh.

Once completed it will extend the path down to the disused railway crossing in Skeffington Road. The rusting barrier on the eastern side of the crossing is to be removed.

A report considered by planning officers said the strip of land had not been in use for around 30 years and the wasteland was “very overgrown and subject to fly-tipping.”

Councillors say the scheme has been a “long-held ambition” to complete the link to encourage greater cycling and walking and bring a piece of land into public use.

The new stretch, which runs behind homes in Basil Street and a landscaped area in Dodgson Place, will have lighting.