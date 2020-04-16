New machine could dish out drugs to patients at Leyland pharmacy

Patients at a Leyland chemist could soon be getting their prescriptions more efficiently by machine.

Plans to install an automated prescription dispenser at Worden Pharmacy, West Paddock, have been submitted.

The applicant - Rowlands Pharmacy - has appointed planning consultants to support its bid for permission for the machine to be introduced - which, it says, would allow patients to ‘simply and securely pick up their medicines when it is convenient for them’.

A supporting planning statement from the consultants explains: ”Pharmacy staff dispense the medicines as normal and then load the dispensed bags securely into the machine using barcode technology.

“Patients are notified that their prescription is ready and provided with a 1-time-use-only PIN number which they use to collect the medicine, which only takes a few seconds.

“The benefits to the existing pharmacy business is that this is more efficient, reducing queuing time and staff resources while offering more convenience to their customers.

“This allows pharmacies to spend more time with patients who need it and delivering new services, to the benefit of the community. In addition, the collection point also allows the pharmacy to reduce the need for home deliveries which leads to a reduction in its carbon emissions.

“The benefits to the customers are reduced waiting times, negating wasted journeys and allowing the convenience to collect medicines when they want (for example on their way to or from work, shift workers, carers and on Sundays etc).

The machines have a capacity of up to 180 dispensing bags. To date, more than 300 have been installed in Holland, with around 30 currently in the UK, including within pharmacies, dispensing GP surgeries, hospitals and prison pharmacies.