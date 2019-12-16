New medical centre - creating more than 50 high-skilled jobs - planned for Buckshaw Village

A new privately-run medical centre - creating more than 50 high skilled jobs - is planned for Buckshaw Village.

If given the green light, the development will take place on the Matrix Park business park.

It will cater for day patients who require minor operations and procedures.

A mobile MRI scanner will also be available, with potential for a second MRI unit.

The single-storey building will include a waiting area, consultation rooms, operating theatre and recovery bays.

There will be car parking featuring 90 spaces, including five disabled bays and eight electric vehicle parking bays - rechargeable from four charging points - as well as three motorcycle bays and cycle parking.

A patient drop-off bay will be directly in front of the main entrance.

Vehicle and pedestrian access is proposed from the existing site access from Eaton Avenue.

A planning application has been submitted to Chorley Council.

A planning statement, prepared by ELG Planning on behalf of WW Medical Facilities Ltd, supports application.

There are no plans to include overnight accommodation for patients.

The operating hours will be typically 8am to 9pm seven days a week.

However there may be times when the centre operates outside these hours.