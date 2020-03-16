Partially sighted Farington granddad smashes Trek Peru fund-raising goal

A partially sighted Farington granddad who plans to take on Trek Peru has smashed his £3,850 fund-raising goal.

James Coulton will walk along the Inca Trail in aid of Galloway’s, a Penwortham sight loss charity.

James, an outdoor activities coordinator for the charity, held a fund-raising night at Deepdale Labour Club, boosting his total by £1,000.

He said: “I am really pleased we raised so much. I wish to thank everyone for their generosity, by buying and selling raffle tickets, taking part in the auction or by simply donating. Everyone has been incredibly supportive and it means so much.

“This money will go towards continuing our services to support people through sight loss. This includes our Get Active programme, social groups, and emotional support.”

The fund-raising evening included entertainment from singers Alyssa and Holly, as well as an auction and raffle, with prizes from many businesses and organisations, including PNE, Windermere Manor Hotel, DW Fitness, Water Park Lakeland Adventure Centre and Tesco.

One service user, Tommy Nelson, was delighted to support the fundraising, saying: “My self-confidence has shot up since attending the Galloway's Get Active events organised by James.”

The granddad-of-two has now raised almost £4,000 and is preparing to take part in Galloway’s first overseas trek in Peru, which takes place from October 10 to 19.

To support him even further, donate to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=JamesCoulton_TrekPeru2020&pageUrl=2



Registration for the 10-day challenge is £299. For more information on how to take part, send an email to charlotte.carnell@galloways.org.uk