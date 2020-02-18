Partially sighted Farington Moss grandfather holds funds-raising evening for Machu Picchu mission

A partially sighted Farington Moss grandfather who will trek Machu Picchu in aid of a Penwortham charity is hosting a fund-raising evening.



James Coulton, a granddad-of-two, is holding the event at Deepdale Labour Club, Skeffington Road, Preston, on Saturday, February 29, at 7-30pm.

The proceeds will help him reach his target of £3,850 needed for the five-day trek, which is being held in support of sight loss charity, Galloway's.

The fund-raising evening will feature a singer, a raffle and an auction, with prizes including a two nights’ stay at a hotel in Windermere, a day of outdoor activities for six people at Water Park Lakeland Adventure Centre and a PNE family ticket.

James, who is outdoor activities and audio services coordinator for the charity, said: “I first started to lose my sight in November 2002. I went from being able to drive to being registered as partially sighted and it was quite devastating. Everything I had known had come to an end. I just wanted to sit in my room and listen to the TV."

The 51-year-old had reasonably good eyesight until the age of 17 to 18 when he had a cataracts operation.



He first turned to Galloway’s in January 2003 and tried their life-changing outdoor activities, like canoeing and kayaking, before attending a residential week to the Lakes that October.

He added: “Galloway’s means a massive amount to me. It has helped to rebuild my life and given me confidence and independence.

READ MORE: https://www.lep.co.uk/news/traffic-and-travel/why-leyland-grandfather-who-went-partially-blind-taking-andes-mountains-923202