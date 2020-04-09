Police urge people across Lancashire to stay at home over the Easter weekend

Lancashire Police is reminding pople across the county to stay at home over the Easter weekend.

Over the next few days, officers will be out and about across Lancashire and people should expect to see police both in towns and villages, along with popular places on the coast and inland.

Lancashire Police are urging people to observe the coronavirus lockdown and stay at hoe over the Easter weekend

The constabulary says officers are continuing to urge people to stay away from beauty spots, beaches and other popular places as other people may be making the same journeys, making it harder to socially distance.

Head of Local Policing, Chief Superintendent Sam Mackenzie, said: “We know it’s tough, especially at Easter, but it’s vital that people stick with the rules as they could risk spreading the virus at a time when it is vital to do all we can to contain it and prevent deaths.

“There are lots of nice places to visit in the county but they will still be there when all this is over, so for now, please do your bit and ask yourself is this journey I am planning or undertaking essential?

“Over the upcoming Easter weekend, it’s likely you will see our officers, who are there to keep you safe. They will be taking a common sense and proportionate approach, speaking both motorists and those on foot, explaining the rules and encouraging people to follow them. Enforcement is a last resort but we will do this if we have no other option. If you are driving some distance to travel to beauty spots, you may well be turned back.

“Our advice is clear – please stick to the government rules and only leave the house if it’s for one of the reasons set out. By staying home you are protecting the NHS and saving lives.

“Lastly, we would like to thank to the vast majority of people in Lancashire who have been following the guidance, as you are really making a difference to our brave colleagues in the NHS and protecting the most vulnerable people in our communities.”

Officers are also reminding people to only contact them if a police response is required. Ch Supt Mackenzie added: “Please help us to help you by only calling us if you need the police. Think before dialling 101 and remember you can report non-emergency crimes or incidents quickly and easily via our website.

“Please don’t call us for advice on the government rules as the best place is on the government website: gov.uk/coronavirus.”

