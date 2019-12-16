Preston and District Rotary Clubs celebrating success of their charity mission to support the homeless

A Preston service organisation has Christmas all wrapped up with its winter mission to help vulnerable and homeless people.



The Rotary Clubs of Preston and District have collected 5,970 items of warm clothing, including 3,775 coats.

They will give these items to charities supporting people who are struggling during winter.

Tony Stevens, of the Rotary Club of South Ribble, said: "I would like to say a massive thank you to the people of Lancashire. The collection has been a huge success. This far exceeded our expectations.

"Throughout Lancashire, there were five other hubs and a total of 20,000 coats were collected. This generosity shows the very best of the people of Lancashire.

"Once again, thank you, and may I wish you and your families a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."