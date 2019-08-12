Preston father-of-two dies a month after being bitten by mosquito in Sri Lanka

A 52-year-old man from Preston has died after being bitten by a mosquito in Sri Lanka.



Colin Whiteside, from Bamber Bridge, was taken to hospital in the Sri Lankan capital of Columbo in July after being diagnosed with dengue fever.

Doctors told Colin's family that he had most likely contracted the tropical disease as a result of a mosqui​​to bite.

Whilst in hospital, the scaffolding manager, who had been visiting Sri Lanka for work, contracted pneumonia and sepsis.

But things took a turn for the worse on July 14, when Colin was placed on life support after suffering a catastrophic stroke​.

Medics had to perform an emergency tracheotomy and Colin was left with locked-in syndrome, unable to move or communicate with his family.

On July 17, Colin's family launched a fundraising campaign to raise more than £35,000 to fly him home to the UK, after his insurance company refused to cover the costs.

After arriving in the UK on Tuesday, August 6, Colin was immediately taken to a hospital in the North West.

But Colin's condition failed to improve and on Saturday, August 10, the 52-year-old died in hospital.

Colin's family, including his wife Caroline and two daughters Michelle and Shannon, thanked those who helped raise the money needed to bring Colin back to Britain.

A statement on behalf of the family read: "We would like to say a massive thank you from the bottom of our hearts and from Colin's family to all you wonderful people who donated to bring Colin home.

"Colin landed back in the UK on Tuesday and without your help this wouldn't have been possible.

"These days there is so much negative things in the world, but what people have done has restored my faith in how fantastic and caring people can be.

"Thank you every single one of you.

"We will continue to update you as and when necessary but would appreciate privacy during this difficult time."

Colin had worked abroad in scaffolding for many years and had spent the past two years in Sri Lanka. He had previously worked in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Colin’s son-in-law Stephen Green, said the father-of-two had been planning to return to England to begin “winding down” towards retirement, before being struck with dengue fever.