Preston group comes up with smart way to raise money for charity

Members of a Preston community group have put their heads together for a charity fund-raiser.

The Preston Abolition Group packed out Longton VM Sports and Social Club as 65 people competed in teams to win a £50 cash prize in a quiz.

They raised a fantastic £500 in aid of international human rights charity, Hope for Justice.

Players also enjoyed a raffle, with prizes donated by Cuerden View Cafe, Preston North End, Hollywood Hair, Beauty & Barbering, Michael Douglas Longton, Lathams of Broughton, Total Fitness, Myerscough College, Beki's Beauty, Wild Strings by Eleanor and the Black Bull, Fulwood.

A short presentation then highlighted the charity's mission to end the heart-breaking reality of modern day slavery, from labour to sexual exploitation, which has trapped more than 25 million people.

The Preston Abolition Group has raised a remarkable £17,000 over the past ten years and have hosted other successful events, such as charity head-shaving, a walk up the Big One and a stall at the Penwortham Gala.