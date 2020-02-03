Preston group hosting charity quiz night to raise awareness of modern slavery

Preston Abolition Group is hosting a charity quiz night to raise awareness of modern slavery.



It will hold the event on Friday at 8-30pm at Longton VM Sports and Social Club in Victory Lane. Doors will open at 8pm.

Proceeds will go to international human rights charity Hope For Justice.

Group member Jennifer Tidy said: "I support the charity Hope for Justice because I want to live in a world free from slavery. I am not prepared to stand by and do nothing while people across the world are exploited and abused for profit. Holding this fund-raiser is really important as it means that more victims of modern slavery can be rescued and find freedom through the work of Hope for Justice."

The charity helped to convict eight gang members in the UK's biggest trafficking case. They were found guilty of slavery, trafficking and money-laundering offences during two trials,

during which more than 50 victims first identified by Hope for Justice gave evidence. But the organisation believes there could have been up to 400 victims in total.

Preston Abolition Group has raised approximately £17,000 over the 10 years it has been supporting the human rights organisation. It has also helped a trafficked person first-hand in Preston by providing a GP appointment, dental care, food, clothing and accommodation until he could be flown back home to his family.

Preston Abolition Group meets approximately once a month, usually at Crossgate Church’s Landmark building from 7-30pm to 9pm.

Reserve your quiz tickets by emailing hopeforjusticepreston@hotmail.com or calling Jen on 07843 956 267 - or turn up on the night. The cost is £5 per person or £20 per team of five, including tea/coffee and cake.

For more information about the charity, please visit www.hopeforjustice.org