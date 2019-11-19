Preston gym-goers work up a sweat to raise life-changing funds for Lostock Hall & Bamber Bridge Guide Dogs

Staff and members of a Preston gym have cycled their way to fund-raising success in aid of Lostock Hall & Bamber Bridge Guide Dog Group.

Active Nation Gym Preston marked Guide Dog month in October with both a sponsored spin and dog walk to raise money for the charity.

They collected more than £240 as well as raising awareness of the life-changing effect of the pups for people living with blindness.

Linda Ward, chairperson of the charity branch, said: "The fund-raising was always done with a great deal of fun from everyone and generated a real community spirit and we couldn't have asked for more."