Preston woman hosting bumper raffle in aid of Lostock Hall hospice that cares for her dad

A Preston woman is hosting a raffle with more than £1,300 worth of prizes in aid of the Lostock Hall hospice that cares for her dad.



Tricia Hall decided to raise money for St Catherine's Hospice in Lostock Lane after becoming a full-time carer to her 90-year-old parents, who have both suffered a stroke.

The charity began giving her dad 24-hour high-level care at home in November last year, as well as helping Tricia, her mum and their own carers.

This will be Tricia's last raffle of the year for the charity and prizes include Pandora jewellery, a Marc Jacobs Daisy gift set, a family photo shoot and a pair of Virgin train tickets.

The cost per ticket is £5.

For payment details, contact Tricia by searching for Fundraising for St Catherine's Hospice Lostock Hall on Facebook.