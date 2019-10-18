Remember a loved one at St Catherine's Hospice's Light Up a Life dedication

St Catherine’s is welcoming supporters into the hospice grounds to remember their loved ones, at the charity’s poignant Light Up A Life dedication events next month.

The Lostock Hall hospice decorates the grounds of St Catherine’s Park with beautiful lights during the festive season, symbolising the lives of those being remembered through special Light Up A Life tributes.

Everyone is welcome to make a dedication in honour of family and friends, at the event on November 25 and 26, with donations to fund the personalised palliative and end-of-life care.

Tributes are welcome in memory of anyone, not only those who have received the specialist care of St Catherine’s

Lorraine Charlesworth, director of community and income, said: “Light Up A Life is an opportunity for members of our community to come together and remember those who will be missing from our Christmas celebrations. It is also a meaningful way for people to support the hospice at this special time of year, and help us to be there for local families affected by life-shortening illnesses throughout Christmas and into the new year.

“The lights shine brightly in our grounds throughout the festive season as a poignant reminder of those no longer with us. The names of people being honoured in this way are also included in our Light Up A Life remembrance book, which is available to view in the hospice all year round, as well as online for anyone unable to visit the hospice.

“We’re holding two dedication evenings on November 25 and 26 to welcome supporters into our grounds and witness the beautiful lights being switched on.

“It’s a chance for families and friends to come together for an evening of reflection ahead of the busy Christmas period, and all whilst helping to raise vital funds for their much-loved local charity.

“Everyone is welcome to join us from 5.30pm when the Light Up A Life book is available to view; visitors can light candles; enjoy festive refreshments; and listen to live music. The dedication service and lights switch-on takes place at 6.30pm.”

To make a St Catherine’s Light Up A Life dedication, visit www.stcatherines.co.uk, call 01772 629171, or visit the hospice in Lostock Lane, Lostock Hall, Preston.