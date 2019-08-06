Staff at Hughes Electrical in Ribbleton raise hundreds to help young Ben fund cannabis oil for his epilepsy by holding a charity wax

Three men endured a painful wax to help a young boy with severe epilepsy raise funds for CBD oil which eases his seizures.

John Eccles, store manager at Hughes Electrical, in Ribbleton, was given a leg wax, in the hope of raising as much money as possible to assist Joanne Griffiths in paying for a drug with CBD oil for her 10-year-old son Ben.

John Eccles had a painful leg wax

Without the drug, Ben, of Much Hoole, can suffer up to 300 seizures a day,

John was joined by sales manager Scott McKee, who had his back de-fuzzed and warehouse staff member Chris Brooks, who had his arm pits waxed.

The trio raised more than £620 to help fund Ben’s life-enhancing medication.

John, 48, of Longton, said: “We do fund-raising events every now and again and having heard about Ben, we thought it would be good to help him.

“We thought the waxing would be a good way of getting people to donate money.

“It was one of the worst experiences of my life. I am a man and I don’t deal with pain. It was horrendous, but it was worth it.

“The afternoon was really fun and everyone enjoyed it. We had our colleagues come over from our other stores in Cannock, Redditch and Oldbury.

Senior trade saleswoman, Rhiannon Cook, who dished out the pain, said: “The fund-raiser was really good fun and it was funny winding the men up.”

To add to their fund, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charitywaxingforben

Joanne Griffiths, of Much Hoole, has also set up a fund-raising page for her son: www.just4children.org/children-helped2019/boisterous-ben

The drug, which has helped to reduce Ben’s seizures from 300 a day to 12, costs more than £4,000 at a time.

Joanne is also lobbying government to fund the drug on the NHS.

Another fund-raising event will take place at Walmer Bridge Village Hall this Friday, August 9.

The charity night, which starts from 7.30pm, includes live music from Connor Banks and a raffle.

For tickets, at £5, call 07836513493.