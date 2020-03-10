Supermarkets are rationing essential items like food and hand gel amid coronavirus warnings

Supermarkets are rationing daily essentials like hand sanitiser and bottled water to prevent 'panic buying', say retail bosses.

Stores in Preston, South Ribble and Chorley have put purchasing limits on some items to prevent stockpiling and ensure there is enough for everyone amid coronavirus (COVID-19) warnings. The illness is a new strain of coronavirus, first identified in Wuhan City, China, in December.

Morrisons in Preston appears to be unaffected by a rise in demand for toilet roll.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC), which most major supermarkets are members of, is reassuring people there is no need to panic buy following an "unprecedented" rise in demand for items like bottled water, pasta, toilet roll and hand gels.

Helen Dickinson OBE, the BRC's chief executive, said: “Our members are working hard to ensure consumers have access to the products they need. Even where there are challenges, retailers are well-versed in providing effective measures to keep retail sites running smoothly, and they are working with suppliers to increase the supply of goods.

"Retailers are currently facing a rise in demand for certain products unprecedented outside of the Christmas period. However, this has largely been limited to hygiene and longer shelf-life food products.

“The BRC and its members are also working with the Government to find ways to mitigate the impact of coronavirus. Together we are looking at ways of supporting all consumers, including those who are self-isolating. The BRC has given government a list of regulations where relaxation would ease pressure in the supply chain, including extending driver hours and giving flexibility on delivery times to stores.”

The Fulwood and Clayton Green Asda stores are among the national supermarkets whose shelves have been stripped of toilet roll this week following advice by Public Health England urging people to “plan ahead” in case they have to self-isolate for a couple of weeks.

Henry Widdas, a shopper who works in Fulwood, said: "I'm definitely not one to be panic buying but it looks like plenty of others are - the toilet roll aisle shelves were completely bare at the Fulwood Asda at lunch today (Tuesday, March 10). I'd have thought there were more worthwhile items to get if you were worried about a future lockdown."

Most major supermarkets are rationing hand sanitisers to two per person. There are currently no limits on toilet rolls.

Tesco, which is not a member of the BRC, has also put limits of five items per person on pasta, hand gels and bottled water, whether shopping online or in store.

Meanwhile, Booths is not currently putting limits on purchases but is encouraging customers to only buy what they need.

Top tissue manufacturers are also reassuring customers that the industry is capable of meeting increased demand for both toilet and hand tissues.

The market continues to operate normally, is replenishing retail stocks of toilet roll and has increased production of hand tissues, according to both the Confederation of Paper Industries and the Paper Industry Technical Association.

It is also important to support friends and neighbours who are self-isolating to obtain the goods they need, says Andrew Opie, the BRC's director of food and sustainability.

He added: "This is a time for everyone to come together and support one another, particularly those who are vulnerable."

Public Health England has advised people to wash hands frequently with hot water and soap for 20 seconds or use alcohol hand gel.

Supermarket rationing guide

Britain's supermarkets have introduced the following maximum limits on items per person:

Asda - hand sanitiser - two items.

Morrisons - hand gels - two; bleach - six.

Tesco - anti-bacterial gels - five; bottled water (any size) - five; packets of pasta - five.

Aldi - hand sanitiser - two.

Booths - no current limits on any items.