The bravery and courage of youngsters with life limiting conditions were honoured at Rainbow House's annual awards

Conductive education centre Rainbow House celebrated the progress, independence and confidence of its children at its annual awards.

Winner of the top award, the Will Moreland Cup, was Paul Thompson, 18, from Wigan, who impressed staff with his determination to push himself and walk.

Christopher Hardman, 16, with his mum Natalie Hardman

Christopher Hardman, 16, from Burscough, won The Cochrane Award for Courage. Christopher suffers from a unique genetic mutation where he is unable to move, speak or swallow. He won the award for his bravery over the past year when he has been in and out of hospital but he still wanted to attend Rainbow House and see his friends.

Hayley Scholes, head of operations at Rainbow House, in Mawdesley, said: “It was wonderful to see all the families enjoying themselves. All our children are stars and received certificates for their achievements but Paul and Christopher were worthy winners of the two top awards. All of the children work very hard and the awards reflect this and create a sense of pride which means a lot to everyone. Our thanks go to everyone involved in organising the event and especially to Tony Grimshaw for coming to present the awards.”