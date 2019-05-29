The Chorley and Leyland Group of the MS Society is looking for volunteers

The Chorley and Leyland Group of the MS Society is trying to highlight to people affected by the condition that they are not alone.

To that end, this year, they are trying to be involved in every event organised both in Chorley and in Leyland.

They recently organised a stall with information about how they can help people affected by Multiple Sclerosis at the Chorley 10k and they will be present at the Leyland Festival on June 15 and Clayton Summer Fair on June 22.

MS affects more than 100,000 people in the UK and symptoms typically appear in people in their 20s and 30s. MS attacks the nervous system, causing problems with balance and mobility, fatigue, cognitive issues and pain.

Marion Riley, group coordinator and the organiser of these events, said: “It is no longer just about fund-raising, it is about being visible so that people know there is help out there. People with MS need access to the right information so they can make informed choices about their care. These information events are also a great way of meeting other people affected by MS.

“We don’t have enough volunteers to carry out everything we would like to do and are desperate for people to come forward to help either by pitching a gazebo or man the stall for an hour or two at events. You don’t need to be an MS Society member to volunteer – everyone is welcome.”

To get in touch email Chorley@mssociety.org.uk or call 0300 365 0014.