The South Ribble Community Awards return to celebrate local heroes

The South Ribble Community Awards are back and nominations are now open.

The accolades celebrate individuals, groups and organisations in the area who work hard to support the community.

Residents can make their nominations by Friday, December 13.

This year there are 12 categories: Volunteer of the Year; Young Volunteer of the Year; Spirit of the Community Award; Special Achievement Award; Teacher of the Year; Dementia Friend; Dementia Friendly Organisation of the Year; Healthy Workplace; Apprentice Employer of the Year; Response Service Extra Mile; The Partnership Excellence; and Business in the Community.

Sponsors include Birchall Blackburn Law, Leyland Festival, Lancashire Adult Learning, My Neighbourhood Forums, Lovell, UCLan, Runshaw College, South Ribble Borough Council, Progress Housing Group, and C & W Beery Ltd.

To make a nomination, please visit https://southribble.citizenspace.com/cpp/communityawards

Only one nomination can be made for each category per person.

The awards evening will be held on Friday, January 24 at the Business and Conference Centre, in the Civic Centre in Leyland.