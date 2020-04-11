There have been more than 1,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Lancashire

The number of people who have tested positive for Coivd-19 in Lancashire has risen to more than 1,400.

There have now been 1,226 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area, according to Public Health England figures.

More than 1,400 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lancashire

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire - including Blackpool and Blackburn - stands at 1,440 - after Friday (April 10) saw a rise of 136 cases. It was the biggest county-wide daily increase since the coronavirus pandemic started.

The figures are based on positive Covid-19 test results and include patients who have since recovered or died.

However, most people who self-isolate are not tested for the coronavirus so the total number of people to have fallen ill is likely to be considerably higher.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for the three in Lancashire are:

Lancashire - 1,226

Blackpool - 108

Blackburn - 106

A message from the Editorial Director, Gillian Parkinson:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

But I also have an urgent plea to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site and in print, please purchase a copy of our newspaper as well.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on our town centres and many of our valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you buying a copy when you pop out for your essential shop or subscribing for delivery.

Our journalists are highly trained by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards anywhere in the world. Our content is universally trusted - as all independent research proves.

As Baroness Barran said in a House of Lords debate this week on the importance of journalists: "Not only are they a trusted source of facts, but they will have a role to play in rallying communities and getting the message across about how we can keep ourselves and our families safe, and protect our NHS. Undoubtedly, they have a critical role."

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis. In return we will continue to forensically cover the local news - not only the impact of the virus but all the positive and uplifting news happening in these dark days.

We thank all our readers and advertisers for their understanding and support - and we wish YOU all the best in the coming weeks. Keep safe, and follow the Government advice. Thank you.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE: You can subscribe for delivery by contacting us at subscriptions@jpimedia.co.uk or calling us on 0330 4033004 for details of a participating newsagent near you.