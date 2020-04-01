This is how vulnerable Central Lancashire residents can get help during the coronavirus outbreak

Councils across Central Lancashire have established their own "community hubs" to co-ordinate efforts to help those left struggling by the coronavirus pandemic.
They can provide vital support such as food and medicine deliveries to residents who are particularly at risk from Covid-19 - and who are unable to rely on family or friends to keep them stocked up with basic supplies.
People who are staying at home because of their age or medical condition - as well as those self-isolating with coronavirus symptoms - can all get help.
The authorities are drawing on their own databases to identify people likely to be in need of support, but they have also set up contact centres so that residents can get in touch directly.
If you or somebody you know of is struggling or requires help and support during the coronavirus crisis, please contact the relevant council team:
CHORLEY
Call: 01257 515 151 and press zero when prompted (lines open Monday to Friday 9am – 5pm)
E-mail: contact@chorley.gov.uk
Online: chorley.gov.uk/chorleytogether
FYLDE
Call: 01253 658448
Email: helpneeded@fylde.gov.uk
Online: fylde.gov.uk/communitysupport
PRESTON
Call: 01772 906777 (lines open Monday to Friday 9am – 5pm)
Email: support@preston.gov.uk
Online: preston.gov.uk/coronavirus
RIBBLE VALLEY
Call: 01200 414597
Email: communityhub@ribblevalley.gov.uk
Online: ribblevalley.gov.uk/coronavirus
SOUTH RIBBLE
Call: 01772 625 625 (lines open Monday to Friday 9am – 5pm)
E-mail: Covid19support@southribble.gov.uk
Online: southribble.gov.uk/southribbletogether
WYRE
Call: 01253 891000
Online: wyre.gov.uk/together
LANCASHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL
Call: 0300 123 6720 (during office hours) or 0300 123 6722 (outside normal hours)
Email: acscustomer.services@lancashire.gov.uk
Online: lancashire.gov.uk/health-and-social-care/your-health-and-wellbeing/coronavirus