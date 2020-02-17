This Liverpool FC legend is the VIP guest at a Lostock Hall sports dinner

A Lostock Hall sports group is hosting a glittering fund-raising event featuring a Liverpool FC and England legend.



Lostock Hall Juniors Football Club is inviting the community to join them for a sports person's dinner with Phil Thompson, former footballer and Sky Sports Soccer Saturday pundit.

It is being organised to raise money for the club and will take place on Friday, March 6th, in The Great Room at Preston North End. Guests will be seated at 8pm.

Darryl Cartwright, club chairperson, said: "We host the event every year to keep costs down. We abolished members' fees a few years ago, as we want as many children as possible to be able to access sports.

"This year, we're looking forward to having Phil with us as he will inspire our members."

Phil proved to be a formidable part of the all-conquering Liverpool side of the 70s and 80s and has played more than 450 games for the club. His extra-ordinary medal haul includes seven League titles, three European Cups, two UEFA Cups, one FA Cup and two League Cups.

Comedian Lea Roberts, who won ITV1 show Stand Up Britain in 2002, is also on the guest list will have the audience is stitches, while Billy Wheadon will lead the night as compere and guests can test their luck in a fabulous action and raffle.

"We've booked Lea in the past and he was so good, people have asked us to invite him back," Darryl added.

Tickets cost £35, including a four-course meal. Guests are asked to dress formally, and sponsorship and raffle prizes are welcome.

For tickets and more information contact darrylcartwright@btinternet.com