This musical charity night raising awareness of cancer and blindness is heading to Penwortham

A Preston man and his band mates are hosting a night of musical fun in aid of a Penwortham charity.

Sounds Right, a seven-piece function band, will entertain music lovers on Saturday, February 29th, at Penwortham Arts Centre "The Venue" in Liverpool Road from 7pm to 10pm.

The event has been organised by Penwortham Town Council in aid of Cancer Research UK and Galloway's Society for the Blind, which is based in Howick House, Penwortham.

Trumpet player Chris Andrew said: "We think it's really important because unfortunately some members of the band have been treated by cancer specialists, so we would like to give something back."

Sounds Right formed nine months ago and comprises ex-military/police officers and cruise ship musicians. Boasting both male and female vocals, the band plays a wide range of genres, including rock and roll, Latin and traditional ballroom, and incorporates the trumpet, trombone, saxophone, keyboard, bass and drums.

Chris added: "We're called Sounds Right because our music sounds right for any occasion. I don't think Penwortham has had an event like this before so it will offer something unique."

Tickets by Eventbrite.

For more information, contact Chris on 07968 185922.