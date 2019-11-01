Two-year-old toddler completes fun run at The Bulls in Texas in memory of his cousin who was supported by St Catherine's Hospice

A toddler has raised £500 for St Catherine’s Hospice in memory of his cousin – all the way from America.

Although thousands of miles away, little Jaxon Callon, who lives in Texas, was keen to support his Lancashire family who make up #TeamCallon – a group of family and friends of who are continuing his uncle Leon Callon’s legacy through fund-raising activities and charity challenges in his memory.

The two-year-old took part in his very first sponsored fun run - The Running of the Bulls at the NRG stadium in Houston, home of the Texans’ American football team - with his dad, Leon’s brother Ben.

Their efforts raised $700 for the Lostock Hall hospice, adding to #Team Callon’s overall £44,000 total.

Leon’s mum Alison said: “It was a 1km fun run and he ran the whole thing with Ben, proudly wearing their #TeamCallon t-shirts, and so far he’s raised more than £500 for St Catherine’s.”

Leon, from Hoghton, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2017 and was supported by St Catherine’s community Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS) team. He died at the hospice in March 2018, aged 36.

Emma Jacovelli, head of community engagement at St Catherine’s, said: “The efforts of #TeamCallon really are remarkable – they have raised funds in such a wide variety of ways.

“And now little Jaxon has become one of the youngest members of the team to support St Catherine’s in memory of his uncle. What a fantastic achievement for him to complete the 1km run and raise such an amazing amount for our hospice all the way from across the pond.

“Leon launched #TeamCallon because he understood that we have to raise millions of pounds year after year to continue providing our care and help our patients to experience quality of life until the end of life. It’s a great testament to his determined, positive attitude that his family and friends continue to come out in force time after time, and think of new and exciting ways to build on his fund-raising legacy.

“Jaxon and the whole team are such an inspiration, and we’re honoured to have their ongoing support. They should be incredibly proud of their achievements.”