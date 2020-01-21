Vital cancer test in Leyland is a 'life-saving' must for men

A free health test in Leyland could literally be a life saver for men.

Men of all ages are being urged to take up the prostate cancer screening offer.

The simple test - a PSA test blood test - measures the amount of prostate-specific antigen in one’s blood.

PSA is a protein produced by both cancerous and non-cancerous tissue in the prostate, a small gland that sits below the bladder in men.

Alan Walker knows from personal experience how important the test is.

The 74-year-old grandfather of three, who lives with his wife Barbara in Hoghton, has advanced prostate cancer, which now affects his bones.

“There’s nothing they can do except try and keep it under control,” said Alan, a retired building contractor. “With me and a lot of people, it just can’t be cured. You just have to live with it.”

He added; “I’d urge guys to get tested so it can be seen early enough, then it can be cured. Prostate cancer is the best cancer you can get because it can be cured if it’s caught soon enough.”

Alan was diagnosed with the disease three years ago.

“I had a bit of a pain my groin and went to see my doctor,” he explained.

It was later discovered that the cancer was advanced.

“If they had found it early enough, it could have been cured,” said Alan

Alan belongs to the Preston based The Walnut Group, a prostate cancer support group ·

The Walnut Group, with the co-operation of South Ribble Borough Council and the generous sponsorship of C&W Berry of Leyland, will be carrying out a prostate cancer PSA test at

Leyland Civic Hall on Saturday, March 14, between 11am and 3.30pm.

Results come back within 10 days.

Alan said; “We have already tested over 1,000 men in the Preston area at three previous events held at Deepdale, out of which around 100 men were advised to go seek further investigation with their GP.

“As you can see, a worthwhile event so these men could receive much earlier medical attention.”

He is calling for more organised testing for men.

“There should be national screening for men over 40,” he said.

“We shouldn’t be doing this test. We’re trying to find sponsors to pay for this and luckily have found enough sponsors.”

Alan served his apprenticeship with Berry’s who are supporting the Leyland testing.

Unfortunately, the event has hit a barrier in that all those being tested now have to apply online, whereas previously they could just turn up on the day.

“It’s going well actually,” said Alan.

“But, the Trust we deal with, now everybody has got to register online to get tested.

“We only found out on Friday evening at 6pm.

“It’s caused a bit of a problem, nothing that can’t be solved, but just a pain in the neck.

“There are people contacting me and I’ve said, ‘just turn up’ and now I’ve not got contact details for each person.

“We may have to have a bank of four or five computers and log them in as they are coming through the door.

“It’s looking like we’re going to get four or five hundred to be tested.”

Anyone wanting more information can give Alan a call on either 01254 852974, or 07775 517029.

Or they can visit https://www.facebook.com/TheWalnutGroupPreston