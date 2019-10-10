Volunteers wanted join the Marie Curie Fund-raising Group in Chorley

Marie Curie, the UK’s leading charity for people living with a terminal illness and their families, is appealing for volunteers to join its fund-raising group in Chorley.

Howard Tudge, chairman of the Chorley Marie Curie Fund-raising Group, said: “We’re looking for people in the community who can commit a little bit of time each month to join us in fund-raising for Marie Curie. Ideally people who are local to the area and who want to help us raise money to enable the charity to continue to provide care and support to those affected by terminal illness and their families.

“As a group we organise tombolas, supermarket and street collections, and attend community events – all of which are great fun. We’re currently planning events for next year and looking for new fund-raising ideas.

“It’s a great feeling to be supporting such a good cause, and you meet so many kind and interesting people - many of whom have benefited from the care provided by Marie Curie - so please get in touch as soon as possible if you’d like to join us.”

The Chorley fund-raising groups meet every month to plan upcoming events and collections, and they also meet up socially too.

If anyone is interested in helping to support collections or join the fund-raising group, contact Stephanie Potts on 01254 855031 or Stephanie.Potts@mariecurie.org.uk