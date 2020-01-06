VOTE: Where are the best mental health gyms in Lancashire?

Gyms are not always for people who want to lose weight, as many places provide extra support for mental health to improve wellbeing.

We have had more than 300 submissions and only a select few could be chosen for the vote.

Vote here for the gym which offers the best mental health support.

Voting closes at noon on Wednesday. The top ones for each readership area will be featured in our shared Lancashire recommends page.

This is not a competition. It is a list of places as suggested and voted by readers.