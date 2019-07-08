What ways can you raise funds for MS Society in Chorley and Leyland?

A woman with MS who has jumped out of a plane to raise cash for her support group is encouraging others to take part in any one of its fund-raising ideas.

Marion Riley, team leader of the Chorley and Leyland Group of the MS Society, raised £378 for her peers, which will go towards grants and support, exercise classes, social events and home based therapies, including physiotherapy and podiatry.

She is now encouraging others - with or without MS - to take up fund-raising to help fight for better care and find better treatments for everyone with MS.

She said: “The group has events and fund-raising ideas to suit everyone. Whether you’re looking for a physical challenge, a cake recipe or a social occasion, every penny you raise helps stop MS.

“We need people to come forward, not everyone can skydive but there are a myriad of things people can do to raise money.”

Marion and other members of the Chorley and Leyland Group of the MS Society will be cheering on Bike the UK - a group of cyclists who are biking from the south of the UK to the north and back again for charity. They will be stopping in Eccleston on Thursday, July 18 and on Monday, August 5 and will donate to local MS groups they meet long the way.

If you would like to fund-raise, email Chorley@mssociety.org.uk or call 0300 365 0014.