Whittle-le-Woods twins are holding an afternoon tea party in Euxton for Breast Cancer Care which is supporting their mum through cancer

A brother and sister are organising an afternoon tea party for Breast Cancer Care following their mum’s diagnosis.

Twins Adam and Jessica Lea, of Whittle-le-Woods, are hosting the event at Euxton Parish Church Community Centre on Sunday, July 21, in show of support for their mum, Vicki, who was told she had breast cancer in April.

The 55-year-old, who has another daughter, Lara, in Australia, had gone for a routine mammogram and after being recalled, doctors confirmed the bad news.

She had surgery to remove the cancer and lymph nodes in May and will now undergo 18 weeks of chemotherapy, followed by three weeks of radiotherapy.

As Breast Cancer Care has been instrumental in supporting Vicki, Adam and Jessica, 26, wanted to help raise funds.

Adam said: “We want to raise awareness of breast cancer and what to look out for. After mum’s diagnosis, she was given a leaflet and she realised she had a few of the symptoms. She had mild pain in her breast but as it came and went, she didn’t think anything of it.

“We also want to encourage more women to attend mammograms, as they are too embarrassed and think it will hurt. We want to help remove the stigma.

“The nurses at Breast Cancer Care have been so good, we want to support them. They are an amazing team and have made my mum feel the best she can under these circumstances.”

The afternoon tea party, which is from 2pm until 6pm, includes live music, tea, coffee and cake and a name the teddy competition.

There is also a luxury raffle with more than 75 prizes to be won.

Entry to the tea party is free.

Raffle tickets are £1 a strip and can be purchased by emailing afternoonteabcc@mail.com.