Who's staying home and who's still going out in Lancashire

Preston and Chorley are the top two areas of Lancashire for people obeying the “stay at home” message to halt the spread of coronavirus, according to a new survey.



Latest figures for both show 95 per cent of people are following Government instructions on social distancing in a poll carried out by the health app Evergreen Life.

But other parts of the county do not appear to be taking the crisis so seriously, with a worrying 15 per cent ignoring the message and going out as normal in both Blackburn-with-Darwen and Burnley.

Evergreen Life, which is linked to 99 per cent of GPs in England, has produced a “heat map” of the country using information gathered from almost 27,000 of its 500,000 app users. The data is being shared with leading universities and also the NHS.

Dr Ian Hall of the University of Manchester said: “Evergreen Life users are supporting a better understanding of the local experience of COVID-19 disease through sharing their data which will be incredibly useful to national and local planning. This is an exciting emerging data stream.”

The figures also show how many households have people with symptoms of the virus.

Preston has 10 per cent, South Ribble 10 per cent, Chorley five per cent, Ribble Valley eight per cent and West Lancashire 10 per cent.

WHO'S STILL GOING OUT?

Blackburn-with-Darwen 15%

Burnley 15%

Ribble Valley 10%

Lancaster 9%

South Ribble 8%

Wyre 7%

Pendle 7%

Preston 5%

Chorley 5%

West Lancashire 5%

Rossendale 4%

* Figures do not include key workers.