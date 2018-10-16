£1.8m museum work nears completion

Work on Leyland’s famous British Commercial Vehicle Museum is coming to the end of its journey.

The exciting scheme is nearing completion – with museum bosses describing it as “spectacular”

The King Street museum is set to reopen, showing off a major revamp thanks to a £1.8m Heritage Lottery Fund grant.

The museum put out this message on its website: “We are sorry to disappoint all those who have been waiting for an announcement of a confirmed re-opening date.

“The internal construction and fit-out of a new café, conference hall and Archive Dept is taking longer than expected due to contractual issues.

“Already much has been completed and a brand new interior is taking shape in a quite spectacular manner. New hands-on and interactive displays are in process of being constructed ready for installation . . . including a ‘Drive a Lorry’ simulator for young children to enjoy.

It will all be worthwhile!”

Scooping the money has secured the long-term future of the museum, allowing it to reopen all year round. The HLF grant will bring some exciting changes, including:

• The 1930s former vehicle finishing shop, which the museum occupies, being saved.

• A new café, shop and activity and conferencing space contributing to sustainability and providing space for school visits and activities.