£1.8m museum work nears completion

Photo Neil Cross'The British Commercial Vehicle Museum, Leyland
Work on Leyland’s famous British Commercial Vehicle Museum is coming to the end of its journey.

The exciting scheme is nearing completion – with museum bosses describing it as “spectacular”

The King Street museum is set to reopen, showing off a major revamp thanks to a £1.8m Heritage Lottery Fund grant.

The museum put out this message on its website: “We are sorry to disappoint all those who have been waiting for an announcement of a confirmed re-opening date.

“The internal construction and fit-out of a new café, conference hall and Archive Dept is taking longer than expected due to contractual issues.

“Already much has been completed and a brand new interior is taking shape in a quite spectacular manner. New hands-on and interactive displays are in process of being constructed ready for installation . . . including a ‘Drive a Lorry’ simulator for young children to enjoy.

It will all be worthwhile!”

Scooping the money has secured the long-term future of the museum, allowing it to reopen all year round. The HLF grant will bring some exciting changes, including:

• The 1930s former vehicle finishing shop, which the museum occupies, being saved.

• A new café, shop and activity and conferencing space contributing to sustainability and providing space for school visits and activities.