8 brilliant ways to use up your Christmas leftovers

A feast like Christmas dinner means lots of leftovers. Here’s how you can use them up without just eating the same meal for two or three days in a row.

A classic solution to using up your Christmas dinner leftovers is to make a festive sandwich - stack up leftover meat, veggies and drizzle with gravy and cranberry sauce to make the ultimate Boxing Day feast

1. Christmas dinner sandwich

Mush up boiled or steamed carrots, mix with honey, extra virgin olive oil and a few drops of lemon juice and you have yourself a face mask that is perfect for those with normal or oily skin

2. Carrot face mask

Brussels sprouts might not be the most popular thing on our plates, but they're actually incredibly good for us. Whip yourself up a superfood smoothie by blitzing Brussels sprouts, a banana, kale, water and some lemon juice

3. Brussels sprout smoothie

If you've had your fill of chocolate for the season, use your leftovers to make a body scrub - mix sugar, coconut oil, vanilla and chocolate shavings and use it to exfoliate your skin

4. Chocolate body scrub

