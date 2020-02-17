Bamber Bridge funeral arranger whips up sweet gift for charity shop volunteers

A Bamber Bridge funeral arranger spread the love on Valentine's Day when she baked 40 cookies for charity shop volunteers.

Jane Johnson, who works for Co-op Funeralcare in Station Road, brought tears to people's eyes when she handed the cookies out to volunteers at St Catherine's Hospice, Age Concern and Barnado's charity shops.

Jane said: "I enjoy doing things for charity and wanted to do something for Valentine's Day in the community. So many charities rely on the income generated from charity shops with the support of their volunteers, so I thought it'd be nice to acknowledge the time that they selflessly give.

"Part of my job as a funeral arranger with the Co-op involves being involved with the community, supporting events and fund-raising. It doesn't take a lot of time or effort to say thank you, but it can make a big difference to people to let them know that they're appreciated."