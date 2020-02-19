Bargain prom dresses to go on sale at St Catherine's Hospice in Lostock Hall

A prom shopping weekend will take place next month to help school leavers find their perfect dress at a bargain price - while helping a local charity.

St Catherine’s Hospice in Lostock Hall is hosting the two-day event on Saturday March 7 and Sunday March 8 following the popularity of its pop-up prom shop last year.

More than 300 pre-loved dresses will be available from £40 in the hospice’s Garden Room.

Head of retail Carole Hoyle said: “We’re always astounded by the generosity of our supporters who donate fantastic quality items to our charity shops. We have an amazing collection of gorgeous prom dresses and we’re excited to bring them all together to help teenagers find their dream dress without stretching the purse-strings. There will also be shoes and other accessories available.”

The St Catherine’s prom dress shopping event runs from 9am until 5pm on March 7, and from 10am until 4pm on March 8.